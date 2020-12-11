The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved the transfer of 180 acres off of Ridge Road in Warrenton to Camp Kiwanilong.
The property has long been leased to Camp Kiwanilong Board Inc. for youth activities, but the county said leasing the property requires a significant amount of staff time and potential costs.
The property will revert back to the county if it is not used by the organization for youth.
