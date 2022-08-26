A pair of adjoining lots in north Seaside could become the site of affordable housing or social services facilities.
On Wednesday, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners authorized the transfer of a combined 1.85 acres of surplus county land to the city.
The property transfer was signed on Thursday, Patty Jo Angelini, a county public affairs officer, said in an email.
In April, the county put up 15 properties in Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside for expressions of interest from cities, districts and nonprofits seeking to develop housing, child care or social services.
The transfer of the two tax lots marks the first in this undertaking.
The North Coast faces a scarcity of housing at all income levels. The county’s 2019 housing study predicted a need for more than 1,500 new housing units to meet demand in the years ahead.
The county is handing the property over — for free — through a quitclaim deed. If Seaside or future owner fails to use the land for housing, child care or social services, the land will revert back to county ownership.
A zone change may be required to use the parcels for housing, Jon Rahl, the assistant city manager, noted in a letter to the county. However, a new state law requiring local governments to permit types of affordable housing development on nonresidentially zoned land could make a rezone unnecessary, the letter said.
The site, located near the old Seaside High School, could yield 18 affordable housing units, the letter said.
The remaining 13 surplus properties the county offered up are still available. Although agencies are taking a look, no other transfers have been requested, Angelini said.
Two surplus lots in Seaside present wetlands challenges. In its expressions of interest, the city said the properties could be converted into green space or exchanged for other land that is a better fit for housing and social services.
Eight surplus properties are in Astoria, and three are in Warrenton.
Seaside City Councilor Steve Wright, who is running for mayor in the November election, was in the audience as county commissioners discussed the transfer. Mark Kujala, the board chairman, asked him if he had anything to add.
“Not really,” Wright said, “other than, when you say ‘yes,’ I’ll say ‘thank you.’”