County unemployment at 6.8% in June The Astorian Jul 26, 2021 Clatsop County's unemployment rate was 6.8% in June.The seasonally adjusted rate was down from a revised 7.2% in May and from 13.4% in June 2020.The statewide rate was 5.6% in June, according to the Oregon Employment Department, compared to 5.9% nationwide.