Another 200 people in Clatsop County filed for unemployment last week, bringing the county’s initial claims above 4,000 since coronavirus restrictions began in mid-March.
More than 38.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment, including more than 300,000 Oregonians, since mid-March. More than 2.4 million new Americans and 17,000 Oregonians filed for unemployment nationally last week, even as states began to reopen portions of the economy.
The rate of weekly new unemployment claims in the county peaked at 825 in early April and have trended downward since then, mirroring national trends. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated unemployment had reached 14.7% nationwide with 20.5 million job losses in April, the worst rate of job losses since the Great Depression. State unemployment rates for April will be released next week.
Statewide, education has overtaken accommodation and food services as the industry with the highest rate of new unemployment claims. In the county, accommodation and food services comprised more than a quarter of last week’s claims and more than 45% of claims since restrictions on such businesses began. More than 13% of claims since mid-March have been by workers in retail and more than 10% in health care and social assistance.
A recent survey by the Census Bureau showed that nearly half of all adults nationwide have either lost a job or have a family member who has lost a job since March 13. Nearly 40% said they would likely lose employment in the coming month. The survey found increasing rates of mental health issues related to the layoffs, along with decreased food and housing security.
