Clatsop County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped slightly in March from previous months, according to state figures.
Seasonally adjusted figures compare economic forecasts with reality. The county registered a 4.5 percent seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March, down from 4.6 percent in February but 0.4 percent higher than the year prior.
The county had the eighth-lowest unemployment rate in the state. Its unemployment was slightly higher than the state — 4.4 percent — and national — 3.8 percent — rates.
The county’s total nonfarm payroll employment in March was at 19,000, 180 more than the year prior. Over the past year, the county added 200 jobs in retail trade and 90 in leisure and hospitality.
In March, leisure and hospitality gained 190 jobs in the county with the ramp-up of the tourism season. Trade, transportation and utilities added 30. Local government education cut 40 positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.