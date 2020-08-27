Clatsop County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment continued its precipitous drop in July to 12.9% as tourist season ramped up despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The county peaked at a 24.2% unemployment rate in April as restaurants, bars and lodging closed to prevent the spread of the virus. It was the second highest in the state after Lincoln County, an even more tourist-dependent economy where nearly 26% of people were unemployed in April.
Clatsop County’s unemployment dropped to 15.5% in June as leaders permitted a phased reopening of the economy based on a flat or lower rate of virus cases and reported symptoms. The 12.9% unemployment rate last month was still higher than the peak of 11.9% that the county reached during the Great Recession and the 3.8% unemployment the county was at a year ago.
Employment in all industries has shrunk from last year after the recession brought on by coronavirus and the restrictions to prevent its spread. But leisure and hospitality, at 3,250 jobs last month after an increase of 410 from May, has taken the brunt of the losses, dropping by more than 2,000 from a year ago, including 1,650 jobs in bars and restaurants, and another 310 in lodging.
Retail trade, at 2,890 jobs, added 50 positions last month but was down 220 from the year prior. Education and health care, at 2,250 positions, was down 230. Construction, with 940 jobs, was down by 130.
Lincoln County has seen its unemployment drop from nearly 26% in April to 15.2% last month, but still suffers the worst joblessness in the state. Tillamook County, where a greater portion of the economy is based on natural resources and agriculture compared to tourism, peaked at 18% unemployment in April and has since lowered to 11.3%.
Statewide unemployment, a lower share of it tied to tourism, peaked at nearly 15% in April but dropped to 10.4% last month. National unemployment peaked at 14.7% in April and lowered to just over 10% last month.
