County unemployment rate 6.3% in July The Astorian Aug 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County's unemployment rate was 6.3% in July.The seasonally adjusted rate was down from a revised 6.7% in June and down from 11.6% in July 2020.The Oregon Employment Department put the state's unemployment rate at 5.2% in July, compared to 5.4% nationwide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unemployment Rate Clatsop County Oregon Employment Department Rate State Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesState discloses virus outbreaks at Clatsop Care Memory Community, Columbia Memorial HospitalCounty reports 12th virus deathFlood Valley Taphouse coming to WarrentonHenningsgaard Miller was a transformational figureNew college board member's death leaves vacancySurge of virus cases places strain on testingCounty reports 13th virus deathDeaths: Aug. 17, 2021Deaths: Aug. 21, 2021Obituary: Dan William Heiner Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports