County unemployment rate declined in August The Astorian Sep 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County's unemployment rate was 5.8% in August.The seasonally adjusted rate was down from 6.3% in July and down from 9.1% from August 2020.The state's unemployment rate was 4.9% in August, according to the Oregon Employment Department, compared to 5.2% nationwide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unemployment Rate Clatsop County Oregon Employment Department Rate State Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHotel projects in the works in AstoriaLocal hospitals see decline in virus patientsDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Obituary: Jeffrey S. NelsonObituary: Cynthia Louise (Johnson) WilliamsonCounty reports 25th virus deathObituary: Edward James OlsonObituary: Paul Denning Stull Jr.Obituary: Debra LivingstonObituary: Janice Jeanne Carpenter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports