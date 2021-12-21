County unemployment rate declined in November The Astorian Dec 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County's unemployment rate was 4.8% in November.The seasonally adjusted rate was down from 5.1% in October and down from 7.1% from November 2020.The state's unemployment rate was 4.2% in November, according to the Oregon Employment Department, the same as the nationwide rate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unemployment Rate Rate Clatsop County Oregon Employment Department State Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWarrenton commissioners urge colleague to resignDeaths: Dec. 16, 2021Astoria police chief to retireCannon Beach fire district to bill for calls for service to state parksProsecutors drop charges against former Jewell basketball coachObituary: Catherine Jean (Endicott) AndersonEveryday People: 'It was hard for me to carry around those stories'Crash closes Highway 101 northbound in WarrentonPort, city outline waterfront planObituary: Raymond Stanley Daniels Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports