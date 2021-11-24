County unemployment rate declined in October The Astorian Nov 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County's unemployment rate was 5.1% in October.The seasonally adjusted rate was down from 5.5% in September and down from 7.3% from October 2020.The state's unemployment rate was 4.4% in October, the Oregon Employment Department reported, compared to 4.6% nationwide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unemployment Rate Clatsop County Oregon Employment Department Rate State Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityState finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictKiller apologizes to family of slain state trooperParents in Knappa condemn potential student vaccine mandateTwo virus deaths reported in countyWalgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotObituary: Larry PetersenDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Deaths: Nov. 18, 2021Obituary: Judith Aline Claterbos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports