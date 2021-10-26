County unemployment rate declined in September The Astorian Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County's unemployment rate was 5.5% in September.The seasonally adjusted rate was down from 5.8% in August and down from 8.3% from September 2020.The state's unemployment rate was 4.7% in September, the Oregon Employment Department reported, compared to 4.8% nationwide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Unemployment Rate Clatsop County Oregon Employment Department Rate State Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actressIn Warrenton, a youth soccer league turns down the volumeDeaths: Oct. 21, 2021Astoria rejects church annex appealObituary: Evelyn (Evie) Ruth AbrahamsObituary: William Rodney (Bill) Whitten Sr.Obituary: Donald (Doug) Warren Baldwin'I wasn't an athlete before'State regulators rushing to catch up on market squid fisheryDeaths: Oct. 19, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports