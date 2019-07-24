Clatsop County added 560 jobs in June, staying at a low summertime unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.
The county recorded 19,060 jobs in June, a gain of 210 compared to the year prior. The private sector added 270 jobs over the past year, led by the leisure and hospitality industry with 160 and construction with 90. Local government education lost 160 positions compared to the year prior.
Erik Knoder, a regional economist for the state, said Astoria schools reported being down 40 jobs, Warrenton 40 and Seaside 30.
Tom Rogozinski, the new superintendent in the Warrenton-Hammond School District, said the drop is related to a change in how substitute teachers are paid rather than any drop in employment.
“They used to get paid through each district individually,” he said. “But as of March, April, the substitute teachers in most county school districts were paid through a third-party contractor.”
Food manufacturing, namely seafood processing, also dropped 100 positions over the past year. Knoder said the state doesn’t ask why regional processors report a lower workforce, but said it could have to do with harvests and price negotiations.
“I’ve heard about disagreements over the starting price, so a lot of people sat out during negotiations,” he said.
The county’s unemployment rate climbed slightly from 3.9 percent a year ago, but was still the eighth-lowest of any county in the state, the same as the statewide rate — 4.1 percent — and 0.4 percent higher than the national rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.