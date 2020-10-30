Clatsop County is urging people to drop their ballots off at a drop box to ensure it is returned before Election Day.
Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted.
Seven 24-hour drop boxes are located throughout the county, including outside of the Clatsop County Clerk’s Office, Cannon Beach City Hall, Gearhart City Hall, Seaside City Hall, Warrenton City Hall, Knappa High School and Jewell School.
Voters can check to see if their ballot has been received by the elections division by visiting www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote. The information is usually posted within two to three days.
For more information, contact the county clerk 503-325-8511 or visit the county's website.
