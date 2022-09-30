A referendum to repeal a Clatsop County ordinance that made vacation rentals a recognized use in zones throughout unincorporated areas is headed for the May ballot.

The county has confirmed that the group North Coast Neighbors United has gathered enough signatures to bring the issue to voters.

Vacation rentals
Residents in Cove Beach have led the fight against vacation rentals in the unincorporated parts of Clatsop County.

