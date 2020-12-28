ELSIE — Diane Jette describes herself as an independent voter who is socially liberal and fiscally conservative.
The 74-year-old resident of Elsie, a rural, unincorporated area in the southeastern corner of Clatsop County, said it was her fiscally conservative side that compelled her to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016.
“I had hoped that he would be able to stop our financial bleeding,” Jette said.
This year, she said she would have voted for just about anybody to replace Trump.
“His personality has come through and also he’s shown himself to be a bigot, which is so, so against my beliefs,” Jette said. “You’d like to hope that the leaders you elected are actually somewhat on your side. And then, of course, I found out he was only on his own side.”
Elsie was one of three precincts — along with Stanley Acres and part of Warrenton — that favored Trump in 2016 but flipped to former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrat, in 2020. One precinct — Walluski — switched to the Republican.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest across the nation and an economic crisis, the county’s vote for president did not shift substantially, suggesting voter opinion has only hardened over the past four years.
The county’s precinct map for the November election illustrates the historical advantage for Democrats, as well as the political divide playing out across Oregon and the United States between city and rural neighborhoods.
Biden defeated Trump 54% to 43% in the county. While Biden performed better than former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who received 47% in 2016, Trump pulled slightly more than the 41% he had four years ago.
Voter turnout was about 80%, up only marginally from 2016.
Biden won every city precinct except for part of Warrenton. Only four rural precincts broke against Trump.
“I think one of the takeaways for me when I look at this data for the presidential races, and I think about the upcoming ideological split that I see on our nominally nonpartisan county commissioner board — I’m always fascinated by how people compartmentalize local politics in a different way,” said Andy Davis, the chairman of the Clatsop County Democratic Party.
“That we’ve got 55% of the county in this case voting for the Democratic nominee for president, and I’m looking at a county commissioner board that appears to me that it’ll be 3-2 in a conservative-leaning direction. And that’s always interesting to me that there’s that split existing.”
Davis, in a text message, said, “the challenge going forward is finding ways for those two geographic groups of people to understand each other and work cooperatively, so we don’t just swing back and forth each election with the out of power group becoming more aggrieved at the one that happens to be currently in charge.”
Lisa Lamping, the chairwoman of the Clatsop County Republican Party, believes the party can grow its base in the 2022 elections.
“I see a real move towards more conservative things because of the extreme policies that seem to be affecting our state right now,” Lamping said. “So I think you’re seeing a lot of Clatsop citizens that are just kind of fed up. I also think #TimberUnity played a big factor in that, and I think you’re probably going to see more of that coming.”
She pointed to the victory of Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber in the state House District 32 race, the first Republican to win the seat in nearly two decades. Weber nearly tied Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, the Democrat, in Clatsop County, while claiming the Tillamook County and Washington County portions of the district.
“So that tells you right there that some Democrats ... came over and voted for her and some independents I’m sure did,” Lamping said.
She thinks liberal state policies and the restrictions aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus have caused people to become disillusioned with government.
“And it doesn’t just affect those issues,” Lamping said. “There’s a lot of values associated with those choices, too. And so it trickles down beyond just the political side. It trickles down into the value system side and how it’s affecting families and our quality of life and how we live.
“And here on the coast, we are a different breed than the city slickers.”
