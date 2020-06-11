Clatsop County will count most ballots on election night in November after revising the reporting timeline in the May election because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county reported election results based on ballots turned in on the afternoon of May 19, but delayed reporting the next batch of results until the next day. The county used employees to count ballots instead of volunteers, since many who volunteer for elections are elderly and at greater risk from the virus.
The county did not want employees to work late.
County Manager Don Bohn said 95% of the ballots were counted on May 19. "So, again, that was a decision really based upon COVID and the fact that we were supporting the process differently," he told county commissioners at a work session Wednesday.
The county also plans to make other adjustments in the hopes of having a flawless election in November.
New ballots were mailed to nearly 440 voters in precinct 22 — North Clatsop — about two weeks before the May election after a mix-up.
The county clerk’s office learned on May 1 that some voters received ballots that did not include the District 2 race for the county Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Sarah Nebeker was running for reelection against John Toyooka, the manager of Lum’s Auto Center, in District 2, which covers Gearhart, Clatsop Plains and portions of Seaside and Warrenton.
Bohn explained that there are 138 different ballot variations for the county and three different ballot variations for precinct 22. As updates were made to the boundaries of the Skipanon Water Control District, which is dissolving, there was an omission involving the commission race.
"It really is a complicated system. And part of the complication led to what we experienced in precinct 22," Bohn said.
The county coordinated with the secretary of state's office and the original ballots that were already sent in were set aside. If those voters did not send in updated ballots, then their first ballots were counted. Forty voters only turned in original ballots, according to the county.
"The goal is to have a flawless election, and I know that that's (County Clerk Tracie Krevanko's) goal also. And so as we move forward, one of the things we're going to be working on is just those kind of those checks and balances within this complex system to make sure that as we prepare these 138 different ballot variations, that they're correct.
"Because, as I've stated before, elections is kind of the bedrock of our entire system and the public has to have faith and trust in it. And so that's something that we certainly take seriously."
Nebeker, who lost to Toyooka by 612 votes, pressed Krevanko about the error.
"I can see that if this were to be in a close race, it could make a big difference. So what's to prevent this from happening in the future?" she asked.
Bohn and Krevanko said prevention is having the quality assurance processes documented so that any changes can be double and triple-checked.
Bohn said the county clerk's office responded well to the error, and commended staff for the hard work.
"This is not like any other year that I've ever been in, and so I do want to say that," he said. "But I also want to say that the expectation is, is that we have flawless elections."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.