The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for a position on the Northwest Oregon Area Commission on Transportation.
The commission is an advisory group to the Oregon Transportation Commission and provides a local forum for transportation issues.
The commission covers Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and western Washington counties.
To apply, go to www.co.clatsop.or.us. Deadline to apply is Aug 9.
