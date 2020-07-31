Clatsop County wants to move a public works facility in Astoria out of the tsunami inundation zone.
The relocation is part of a long-term plan to move essential county buildings and infrastructure to safer ground in preparation for a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami or other disaster.
The county is negotiating the purchase of two properties along the Lewis and Clark River that together make up more than 80 acres.
Letters of interest have also been obtained for about 8 miles of the Lewis and Clark Mainline, a logging road that connects the two properties.
The project, particularly the purchase of the Lewis and Clark Mainline, has been met with resistance by some nearby residents. They believe the county has not been forthcoming with plans that may draw more development and permanently change the landscape of Lewis and Clark.
Moving public works to safer ground and establishing a bypass have been priorities in the county’s strategic plan since 2012.
Commissioner Pamela Wev, who represents Lewis and Clark, said relocating essential county buildings — beginning with public works — is crucial. The public works facility off Olney Avenue in Astoria is more than a hundred years old.
“In case of a natural disaster, our Public Works Department is one of the most important county actors in that because they would be responsible for moving debris off of roads and making sure that roads were passable, etc.,” Wev said.
Two properties
For the new public works site, the county is negotiating the purchase of the Warrenton Fiber sort yard, which is more than 50 acres and located at the corner of Loukas Lane and Fort Clatsop Road, just south of Fort Clatsop and Netul Landing.
The county believes the property is strategically located. It would provide greater access to South County and is next to the Lewis and Clark Mainline, which the county hopes to seismically retrofit and use as an alternate and evacuation route.
The county also obtained a letter of interest for a 30-acre property known as Crown Camp south of the intersection of the Lewis and Clark Mainline and Lewis and Clark Road near Seaside.
The property, which most recently served as the company offices for GreenWood Resources, could be used as a combined rock stockpile, construction equipment storage area, police firing range, emergency communication or supply stockpiling site. The county said the site could also be utilized by Seaside and Gearhart for emergency services.
During a work session in late July, the county insisted that the relocation — known as the “Resiliency Project” — is still in the early phases and residents will be included in the process.
“The letter of intent is just saying, ‘OK, we agree on these terms, now we’re going to go ahead and enter into a purchase sale agreement,’” Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said. “And in all of these purchase and sale agreements, we have at a minimum 180 days to do our due diligence process. Because while we’ve identified these properties as being potentially feasible, to do the project, it doesn’t mean that in the end it is going to be feasible.”
“But first we have to enter into that agreement so that way the work that we’re doing is able to be determined because we don’t want to start the process, get the work done, and then realize that we can’t even buy this property.”
County Manager Don Bohn said staff is committed to community engagement and input. The county has arranged a meeting to discuss the project with property owners on Aug. 13, which the county says will be the first of many.
“We are going to have a transparent process,” he said. “From staff’s perspective, no decisions have been made. We really are approaching this in an objective way.”
A surprise
Some residents received a letter from the county Public Works Department in July explaining the project, along with a timeline and survey to gauge support. Residents say the letter came as a surprise, leaving them to feel like a decision has already been made without them.
Wev said she believes the county could have communicated better with residents. “And we certainly will in the future,” she said.
Lam Quang, the owner of HiiH Lights, who lives off of Lewis and Clark Road, was recently appointed to the county Planning Commission.
“Having a big road like that going through the area is really going to change the area completely,” he said. “The citizens are not being acknowledged and it’s just kind of being pushed through with the powers that be.”
He believes constructing an alternate route or bypass is a veiled attempt to attract more development.
“We’re not going down without a fight on this,” Quang said. “The neighbors are absolutely against this.”
Shelly Keely bought her property near the Lewis and Clark Mainline 10 years ago after her husband retired from the U.S. Coast Guard.
“We couldn’t find a house on a property that we liked and we found the property and we built the house. And it’s just been a great place to live,” she said. “We have a little farm and we have horses. We ride up and down the Mainline. I use the Mainline to deliver fresh eggs and milk to my neighbors. It’s kind of a connection for all of us in this little community that we use. And it’s just been great.”
She said the county’s plan has come as a surprise for a lot of neighbors. She is not encouraged by the upcoming meetings with the county.
“We didn’t buy a house on the side of the highway because we didn’t want a house on the side of a highway,” Keely said.
“I don’t feel we’re being asked. I kind of feel like our hands are tied,” she said. “I don’t feel that we as a community out here really have a choice in this. I kind of feel like the decisions have already been made without us getting a chance to say, ‘Hey, no, no, we don’t want this.’”
Although residents are supportive of the county moving essential buildings out of the tsunami inundation zone, many do not want a relocation and construction of a bypass to initiate more development in Lewis and Clark.
“Progress is inevitable, we all know that,” Suzette Bergeson, a resident, said in an email.
“What we also know is that once you rezone forestry and agricultural land, you can’t get it back. We just want to keep Clatsop County Clatsop County, not Hillsboro. We’ve all seen that land slowly slip away.”
