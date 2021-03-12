Clatsop County commissioners on Wednesday approved applications by Buoy Beer and Pilot House Distilling’s parent company, River Barrel Brewing Inc., and fishmeal company Scoular to join the Clatsop Enterprise Zone.
Entry requires approval from the four participating jurisdictions — the county, Astoria, Warrenton and the Port of Astoria. Businesses in the enterprise zone receive five years of property tax breaks on new investment.
The Astoria City Council and Warrenton City Commission also approved the applications this month.
River Barrel is planning an $8 million expansion of its waterfront campus, and Scoular plans to spend $10 million on a new fishmeal plant near the Astoria Regional Airport.