At a joint work session Tuesday, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners and the Planning Commission debated the merits of term limits for planning commissioners.
The meeting came at a moment of political friction.
Commissioners have floated the possibility of tightening the rules within which the Planning Commission operates, initiating a discussion of specific bylaw changes.
The Board of Commissioners has the power to appoint and remove planning commissioners. The new rules would limit planning commissioners to two four-year terms, or 10 years if a commissioner has been appointed to finish out an unexpired term unless the board extends it.
Other possible bylaw revisions include allowing the Planning Commission chair to impose time limits for public hearings, and removing planning commissioners for failing to attend at least two meetings without good explanation.
Robert Stricklin, a longtime planning commissioner, said he opposes term limits, in part because there has long been a shortage of applicants with a background in land use or other relevant disciplines.
“I don’t know why one would want to get rid of institutional knowledge by the term limits,” Stricklin said.
County Commissioner Pamela Wev said she is “very much in favor of term limits,” adding that they’re common for planning commissions.
“We’re in a county where there is a lot of growth and change taking place — and, in fact, people often speak to me about their wish to be on the Planning Commission. And we have newcomers who have other experiences, and we have people with a lot of technical expertise, etc.,” she said. “And so getting younger, fresher ideas on the commission, I think, is always a good idea.”
Institutional knowledge, she said, is “useful, and I think it's very accessible” in the county. “I can pick up the phone and ask old-timers historical questions about all kinds of things,” she said.
County Commissioner John Toyooka said he believes that “institutional knowledge is wonderful, but over time it’ll lead to institutional inefficiency.” He said he’s for term limits at all levels — county, state and federal — for appointed positions.
Nadia Gardner, the chairwoman of the Planning Commission, said she’s generally a “big fan” of term limits for organizations like nonprofit boards.
But the Planning Commission’s case is different, she said: Every time an incumbent’s term is up, the board has the option to replace that person at the end of the incumbent’s term. “So it’s not like they just keep going forever without opportunity for fresh blood,” she said.
Because of the difficulties recruiting people, especially from unincorporated areas, the importance of institutional knowledge, and the opportunity to remove planning commissioners, Gardner said she opposes the proposed term limits.
She suggested that if term limits come to pass, planning commissioners whose terms have expired could get reappointed after a certain number of years.
Planning Commissioner John Orr appreciates both “the need to encourage new blood” and the need to maintain institutional knowledge: “There’s just no replacing that,” he said.
But, he added, Gardner has a strong point: The commission’s ability to replace a planning commissioner allows for those times when the board has lost confidence in that person. “Wouldn’t that protect both interests?” Orr asked.
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county commission, said “I don’t feel too strongly about term limits myself.”
County Manager Don Bohn reminded the group that the draft of bylaw revisions is “just a starting document, so all feedback we have heard is important as we move forward.” He added, “There’s a lot of openness about what the final version looks like.”