After three decades and millions of sandwiches, Mike and Mary Davies have sold their North Coast Subway franchises.

“We really didn’t think we’d be here, running Subway for 30 years. But it just — yeah — it worked,” Mike Davies said. “I enjoyed the work. I enjoyed the people. I enjoyed the customers.”

Mike Davies
