After three decades and millions of sandwiches, Mike and Mary Davies have sold their North Coast Subway franchises.
“We really didn’t think we’d be here, running Subway for 30 years. But it just — yeah — it worked,” Mike Davies said. “I enjoyed the work. I enjoyed the people. I enjoyed the customers.”
Davies said he was first introduced to Subway while in flight school in Florida, which was a new business concept to him at the time.
His career as a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilot brought them to the Caribbean for several years, before being stationed in Astoria in the late 1980s.
“It just kind of felt like it was a good time to get out, and get started,” he said.
They bought their first franchise in Warrenton and opened in the summer of 1990. Within a few years, they added locations in Seaside and Astoria.
He said the popularity of the Subways helped them expand We’re All Ears, the long-standing elephant ear shop they’ve owned since 1996. They then created Beach Burrito in 2012, which has two locations.
In their tenure at Subway, Davies said he is most proud of their community involvement and employing local youth.
“We had — I’d say conservatively — hundreds of kids in our 30 years go through, and I still have kids come to me, ‘kids,’ with families of four and five kids and families of their own, just tell me how much they enjoyed it, how much they learned,” he said.
Including the Davies’ locations, new owners Ryan Broberg and Kyle Messmer now own a combined 14 Subway locations in the state.
“They’ve been in the business, they know what they’re doing, they’re young and they’ve got a lot of energy and new ideas,” Davies said.
Broberg, who has family in the Knappa area, lives in Scappoose. He also owns insurance businesses there and in St. Helens, but said he is considering scaling back to focus on Subway.
“I definitely am having more fun doing Subway than insurance,” he said.
Broberg said they plan to remodel the Astoria location in the fall, including new flooring and walls.
Subway shares building space with Beach Burrito, so they will still be working alongside the Davies.
“I think it’s kind of cool to have them around, obviously, with their experience. And it’s a new venture for me,” Broberg said. “So I definitely look forward to having them around and supporting Beach Burrito as well.”
The Davies plan to gradually transition the ownership of Beach Burrito and We’re All Ears to their son, who is already the general manager of the businesses.
The couple hopes to spend their retirement traveling the world and doing community service. Davies is the president of the Friends of the Astoria Armory, which he said aims to fundraise for renovations this fall.
“I still love Subway. But now I have to pay for my sandwiches. That’s kind of weird after 30 years,” Davies said.