A Circuit Court judge has denied a request by a former basketball coach at Jewell School to review a decision made by the school district after a sexual harassment allegation.
David Samuelson, the former boys basketball coach at Jewell School, is facing a misdemeanor harassment charge for allegedly touching a fellow coach.
Prosecutors filed the charge in October after the woman alleged Samuelson touched her inappropriately on her buttocks over her clothes last year.
In January, Samuelson filed a writ of review asking the Circuit Court to reverse the school district’s finding that he engaged in sexual harassment relevant to his position as basketball coach. He claims the district is denying him from coaching basketball because of the claims and he wants to be eligible to coach again.
He believes the school took "hostile action" against him for conduct he says took place separately and apart from school activities.
Judge Beau Peterson denied the request on Tuesday, finding that it failed to "describe the decision or determination with convenient certainty" as required by law.
"I’m happy with Judge Peterson's decision to deny Mr. Samuelson’s petition of writ," Jewell Superintendent Steve Phillips said.
Samuelson’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
Samuelson believes the sexual harassment allegation from the woman came after he approached the school superintendent about her conduct with a parent. A court filing by his attorney also described the woman’s boundaries with a high school student as "problematic."
Samuelson's attorney wants to subpoena the student’s cellphone and other cellphone records for evidence. The prosecutor in the case has opposed the request.
The woman resigned as a coach for the middle school girls basketball team in January, but she is still coaching other teams at the school.
A trial on the harassment charge is scheduled for April.
