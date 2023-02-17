It was a dream season for Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishery last year.

Fishing began on the traditional Dec. 1 opener for the first time in years. Domoic acid, a marine toxin that has hampered the valuable commercial fishery time and again in recent years, was almost nowhere to be seen in Oregon or Washington state waters.

Crab

A crabbing vessel, tied up at Pier 39 in Astoria, prepares to set pots at the end of January for Dungeness crab as late and staggered starts delayed fishing.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

Tags