A delayed opening to Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery has become a familiar story in recent years.
Marine toxins, low-meat yield, squabbles over price and bad weather have all pushed seasons past the traditional Dec. 1 opener.
And the current season is no different.
Fish and wildlife officials announced Friday that the state’s most valuable fishery would open on Dec. 31 after being delayed to allow crabs to fill out with more meat. Testing in November and early December revealed low meat yield in crabs across the tri-state region that includes Oregon, Washington state and California.
The commercial fishery has weathered delays for several seasons in a row. Last year, the fishery opener was delayed through January due to high levels of the marine toxin domoic acid.
“I think it’s hard to say it’s the new normal,” said Tim Novotny, spokesman for the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. “But I do think fishermen are maybe becoming (accustomed) to the delay … not that it’s any less difficult to deal with but the shock has maybe worn a bit.”
The fishery remains highly lucrative despite the uncertainty.
Crabbers ended up landing 18.7 million pounds last season, above the 10-year average, and, at $66.7 million, secured the highest ex-vessel value ever.
The 2017-18 season faced initial delays due to low meat yield, but also ended up setting a record in ex-vessel value. Total landings came to 20 million pounds.
Increased uncertainty about when the season will open has made it more difficult for entities like the crab commission to plan a marketing strategy, however.
“Maybe before you could kind of set your clock a little bit on that early start and how you go about marketing that early start,” Novotny said. “Now you have to play a little bit of a guessing game.”
