Washington state officials have added Grays Harbor to the list of places where Dungeness crab must be eviscerated before they can be sold.
The state found domoic acid levels were high in the viscera of crab caught in the harbor on Feb. 24. Once the crab viscera — the guts — are removed, however, the remaining meat is considered safe.
The state is already requiring processors to remove the guts from crab harvested in waters from the Oregon and Washington state border north to Point Chehalis.
Oregon prohibits the sale of any whole crab that was harvested from waters outside of Oregon where testing has found unsafe levels of domoic acid in the viscera.
The start of the commercial crab season was delayed off the North Coast until February as the state attempted to coordinate an opening date with Washington, which was seeing high levels of domoic acid in crab.