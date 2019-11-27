A tree fell in front of an oncoming vehicle Tuesday on U.S. Highway 26.

Police say the driver did not see the tree until it was crossing the roadway and drove over the tree.

Bystanders helped move the biggest part of the tree off the roadway.

No injuries were reported. The driver's vehicle was towed.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian, covering police, courts and county government. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.

