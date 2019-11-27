A tree fell in front of an oncoming vehicle Tuesday on U.S. Highway 26.
Police say the driver did not see the tree until it was crossing the roadway and drove over the tree.
Bystanders helped move the biggest part of the tree off the roadway.
No injuries were reported. The driver's vehicle was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.