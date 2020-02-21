One lane of U.S. Highway 101 closed for about an hour Thursday evening due to a crash near Glenwood Village.
Police say a driver traveling in the southbound lane turned left into another vehicle.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene and injuries were reported.
