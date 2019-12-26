Both lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Glenwood Village in Warrenton were closed for about two hours Thursday afternoon due to a five-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred after a northbound driver crossed into the southbound lane, striking two vehicles. One of the vehicles then crashed into another northbound vehicle. A vehicle trying to avoid the crash drove off the highway and onto the embankment.
Police say nine people were taken to three different hospitals, including a Portland-area hospital, with injuries. A citation was issued to one driver for careless driving.
