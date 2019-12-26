U.S. Highway 101 crash

A crash closed U.S. Highway 101 on Thursday.

 Warrenton Fire Department

Both lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Glenwood Village in Warrenton were closed for more than an hour Thursday afternoon due to a five-vehicle crash.

According to the Warrenton Fire Department, nine people were taken to local hospitals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.