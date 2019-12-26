Crash closes U.S. Highway 101 The Astorian Dec 26, 2019 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A crash closed U.S. Highway 101 on Thursday. Warrenton Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Both lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Glenwood Village in Warrenton were closed for more than an hour Thursday afternoon due to a five-vehicle crash.According to the Warrenton Fire Department, nine people were taken to local hospitals.Subscribe Now: Buy 3 months get 1 month FREE promo code: FREE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Lane Glenwood Village Motor Vehicle Highway Vehicle Emergency Crew Warrenton Fire Department Hospital People Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAstoria looks to address chronic bad behaviorAstoria family loses home, pets in fireA life on the streets in Astoria ends in deathWebers leave mark on AstoriaEveryday People: New Astoria retailer has keen eyeStorm causes damage on the North CoastAstoria woman injured after being hit by carPopulation growth slows with economyCrash closes U.S. Highway 101Astoria marijuana store fined for unpermitted remodel Images Videos CommentedHomeless camps a burden on Warrenton (6)A life on the streets in Astoria ends in death (4)Astoria City Council will consider bond for library renovation (3)Warrenton's growth isn't paying for itself (2)Astoria looks to address chronic bad behavior (1)Our View: Grounds for recall (1)Seafood restaurant, public dock planned at Astoria waterfront hotel (1)Everyday People: For new cancer director, rural care a life goal (1)Obituary: Thomas J. Stokes Jr. (1)Our View: Let’s notice people too easy to ignore (1)
