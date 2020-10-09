Traffic was delayed Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 near Gearhart due to a crash.
Officials say a Jeep Cherokee was rear-ended by the driver of a Chevy Tahoe while stopped on the highway southbound waiting to turn left onto Dellmoor Loop.
The Jeep Cherokee spun out into the northbound lane and caught on fire. The driver was able to get out and away from the fire.
The driver of a Toyota Sienna was heading northbound on the highway and reportedly swerved to try to avoid the Jeep Cherokee, but they still collided.
The drivers of the Chevy Tahoe and Jeep Cherokee were taken to local hospitals.
