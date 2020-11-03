Traffic was delayed Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 near Cannon Beach after a three-vehicle crash.
Police said a driver heading northbound was driving too fast for the conditions and collided into another driver who failed to yield the right of way when entering the highway from Sunset Road.
A vehicle heading southbound also became involved with the crash.
Injuries were reported.
