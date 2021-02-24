SEASIDE — Friends of Esperanza Martin-Ramirez are issuing a plea for help as she recovers from a crash at Ecola State Park that left her 3 1/2-month-old baby daughter, Kenia, dead.
“Life can change in a blink of an eye,” wrote Seaside’s Joanna Ramos on a GoFundMe page. “Yesterday one of my closest friends got in a bad car accident where her baby girl of three months lost her life.
“Money should be the last thing a mother should have to worry about after losing a child. I ask our community to come together and help this young woman with her terrible loss. Nothing we say or do will bring that precious angel back but we as a community can come together and support Esperanza in these difficult times.”
More than a week after the Feb. 15 crash, Martin-Ramirez, 20, shared her thoughts on the tragedy. Ramos served as her translator.
“She is doing better both physically and mentally,” Ramos said in a phone interview.
Martin-Ramirez joined family in the United States from Guatemala looking for better opportunities. “Over there, they don’t have much support financially, so she came to the United States looking for a better future for herself,” Ramos said.
When her mother died, Martin-Ramirez left school and moved in with a family member to support her siblings.
Martin-Ramirez and Ramos met as co-workers at a Seaside hotel.
“From the first day I met her, I knew that she was a sweet girl,” Ramos said. “She was so tiny I didn’t even realize she was pregnant until she told me she was going to give birth.”
Kenia’s birth wasn’t planned, but her goal for Kenia was to put her in a good school, teach her right from wrong and always support her.
When she needed a place to stay, Martin-Ramirez moved in with Ramos and other roommates in Seaside.
Kenia was a calm baby, Martin-Ramirez shared. “The only time she would cry was when she was hungry or had a poopy diaper,” she said. “She was a super good baby.”
Kenia loved balloons, Martin-Ramirez said. “Every time we would go to the store, we would either buy a balloon for her and would tie it to her arm and she would have fun with that,” she said. “She also loved baths. Not a lot of babies love baths. She would actually cry when we would take her out of the bath.”
Martin-Ramirez shared her Catholic faith with her child, singing church songs and hymns. “Esperanza would play them for her and she would calm down,” Ramos said.
On Valentine’s Day, the roommates made cards for friends, and Kenia joined them, gluing and playing with the balloons, memories that Martin-Ramirez will never forget. “Those little moments are the ones that stay with us forever,” she said.
After the crash, everything changed.
Late in the day on Feb. 15, Esperanza and Kenia were in a Mazda driven by Rony Tomas-Garcia, 23, of Seaside. They were heading southbound on Ecola State Park Road in Cannon Beach when the car veered off the road, struck a tree and came to rest on its top. Martin-Ramirez was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria before being transferred to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.
Tomas-Garcia, who was not injured, was arrested for manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He is in Clatsop County Jail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer on Tomas-Garcia on Feb. 16.
While Martin-Ramirez declined to speak about the investigation, she reflected on the days immediately after the crash.
She broke bones behind her neck at the top of her spinal cord, which must heal by themselves — a healing that could take at least six weeks.
“I was the first one she called and I was heartbroken,” Ramos said. “It was surreal.”
At first, Martin-Ramirez was about to give up, but relied on her faith and counseling for inspiration.
“Both her arms and shoulder blades are very sore because of the impact,” Ramos said. “She was wearing her belt. Everyone was wearing their belt. She’s very sore still, she can’t be up for a lot of time.”
After returning home, Ramos and other roommates have been “super supportive,” Martin-Ramirez said.
Co-workers have been in touch and checking up on her.
“She is such a strong woman, it is amazing,” Ramos said. “I am amazed. It’s crazy how she’s been through so much and she still doesn’t give up. Everything happens for a reason. Now she’s thinking positive, at first not so much, but with our support and a counselor’s support, it’s helped a lot.”
The aim of the fundraiser is to help Martin-Ramirez meet funeral and medical expenses. “We’re her support system,” Ramos said. “We are here supporting her the whole way but obviously, financially it is very difficult.”
The support from the community has inspired Martin-Ramirez to look to the future and give back to the community, just as others are helping her now.
“Honestly, the whole community coming together brings me such joy,” Ramos said. “You never know. It was Esperanza today, but you never know who it might be tomorrow.
“I love her like she was my sister,” Ramos added. “I loved that baby like she was my niece. A couple of days ago, Esperanza shared a quote that she saw. It said, ‘When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them but to live with the love they left behind.’ That touched her heart and it even gives me chills.”