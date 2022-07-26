Jennifer Crockett, the executive director of the Liberty Theatre, will not run for the Astoria City Council in the November election.

Crockett, who was the first person to announce her candidacy for the downtown Ward 3 seat, said her choice was prompted by family matters. 

Alexis Weisend contributed to this report.

