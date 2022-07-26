Jennifer Crockett, the executive director of the Liberty Theatre, will not run for the Astoria City Council in the November election.
Crockett, who was the first person to announce her candidacy for the downtown Ward 3 seat, said her choice was prompted by family matters.
City Councilor Joan Herman, who holds the seat, has chosen not to seek a second, four-year term. No other candidates have stepped forward.
"I recognize the importance of local individuals stepping up and taking part in local government, and what an awesome opportunity that would be," Crockett said in a statement. "Unfortunately, my situation has changed and that is no longer an option for me at this time.
"But, I look forward to continuing to participate in my community as an advocate for the arts and economic development as the executive director of the Liberty Theatre."
In an interview with The Astorian earlier this year, Crockett said she wanted to be part of the discussion in deciding how the city positions itself for the future, especially coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. She also hoped her decision would inspire other young people, women and artists to run for City Council.
Along with the downtown Ward 3 seat, terms expire this year for the mayor and the Ward 1 seat, which covers part of the Port of Astoria, Uniontown and the western edge of downtown.
Mayor Bruce Jones and City Councilor Roger Rocka, who represents Ward 1, have indicated they do not plan to seek reelection in November.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and serves on the Astoria Planning Commission, has announced his plans to run for mayor.
The election filing period opened on June 1 and extends through Aug. 30.
During the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly chamber breakfast Tuesday, Jones made an appeal for people to run, citing concerns about single-issue candidates seizing the opportunity.
The mayor said he is interested in getting “good, quality folks” to serve on the City Council who have the ability to have an open mind and be civil with city staff and the public.
Jones told The Astorian that he would like to see candidates who care about the full spectrum of issues facing the city.
"I think, generally speaking, a councilor who is able to keep an even keel and be able to take the ups and downs and strive — it best serves the community," he said.
Jones also believes it is important that a candidate respects the strong role of the city manager in Astoria’s government and not direct city staff themselves.
"There may have been times in the past when we had a councilor who crossed that line," he said. "And it makes things work a lot more smoothly if we respect our form of local government and let the city manager manage the staff and the City Council manages the city manager."