Jennifer Crockett, the executive director of the Liberty Theatre, intends to run for the Astoria City Council in the November election.
Crockett is the first person to announce her candidacy for the downtown Ward 3 seat held by City Councilor Joan Herman.
Herman has chosen not to seek a second, four-year term.
Crockett, who has led the Liberty since 2016, said she is invested in the arts and the success of downtown businesses. She said she wants to be part of the discussion in deciding how the city positions itself for the future, especially coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Looking at Commercial, it looks like it's struggling," she said. "We have a lot of empty spaces, or underutilized spaces. We have a really divided community right now.
"I feel like the community needs a win. And oftentimes, that win comes from arts and culture."
Crockett said the arts are an economic driver in Clatsop County. She also pointed to two times in the past century when the arts helped pull Astoria out of hard times.
Once, she said, was after the fire of 1922, when the Liberty and several other theaters were built. Then, after the economic downturn in the late 1980s and early 1990s, she said the Liberty was renovated and helped spur economic revitalization in the community.
"I would really like to inject arts into the conversation with the city," she said. "Just adopting some arts goals — not necessarily more funding — but things like making space for public art, making space for busking downtown, and murals and sculpture.
"I think we could all use a little vibrancy after the last two years."
Crockett is a member of the Arts Council of Clatsop County and serves on the advisory board for the Independent Venue Coalition of Oregon. She served on the board for Coast Community Radio from 2017 to 2020.
Crockett, a professional musician, is a substitute clarinetist with the Oregon Symphony.
During her time at the helm of the Liberty Theatre, the organization has quadrupled its operating budget, Crockett said. Staff have increased from two to nine. Two more staffers are expected to be hired by the end of the year, and six more over the next three years.
Since the start of the pandemic, Crockett has focused her efforts on helping arts organizations weather the storm and recover.
She spearheaded the creation of the North Coast Performing Arts Alliance, which made the Liberty Theatre a backbone for 17 performing arts organizations.
Crockett said leaders of the different organizations were able to communicate and help each other. She also hosted workshops about insurance, fundraising and grant writing.
"Some of the organizations wrote and received their first grant," she said. "Some of them did their first fundraising campaign.
"We all sort of acknowledged that what had worked in the past may not work ever again, and we got through it together."
One of the biggest questions before the City Council is a workforce housing proposal at Heritage Square that would also include units for people undergoing mental health and substance abuse treatment. The project has left the City Council and many people in the community divided.
Last week, city councilors voted 3 to 2 to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Edlen & Co., a Portland-based developer, to refine the housing concept.
Crockett said that if she had to vote on the decision, she probably would have sided with City Councilor Tom Brownson and City Councilor Tom Hilton, who voted "no."
Brownson and Hilton have expressed concerns about the mental health component of the project.
Crockett said she would like to see the timeline pause to allow for more discussion.
"I, like a lot of people, have a loved one that struggled with addiction for a really long time, and was often homeless during that time," she said. "And it absolutely ripped my family in half for a very long time."
Despite her personal experience and understanding of the need, Crockett said she recognizes why many businesses are concerned.
She said there are many questions, including whether Heritage Square is the best location and how the project would impact tourism and walk-up traffic.
Crockett hopes her decision will inspire other young people, women and artists to run for City Council.
Mayor Bruce Jones and City Councilor Roger Rocka, who represents Ward 1, which covers part of the Port of Astoria, Uniontown and the western edge of downtown, have indicated they will not seek reelection in November.
"I know I'm not going to be right for everybody," Crockett said. "So I hope there's enough candidates to chose from, especially with as many openings as we have coming up on the council.
"It would be awesome to have a big pool to choose from."