WARRENTON — Kevin Cronin, the assistant city manager of Warrenton and the former community development director in Astoria, has been hired as the city manager of Mount Angel.
The City Council in Mount Angel, a Bavarian-themed city in Marion County, voted Tuesday to hire Cronin starting in July. His last day in Warrenton will be June 25.
Cronin was hired by Astoria in 2015 as community development director. He left in October 2017 and became a planning consultant for Warrenton, where he was eventually named the community development director and assistant city manager.
“When I started working in Warrenton as their consultant, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going back into the public sector.' But if I’m going to do it, this is the reason why I’d do it, is so I can become, eventually, a city manager,” he said.
Cronin has been commuting between Warrenton and Portland, where he owns a house and his children live. He considered the closer proximity in taking the Mount Angel job.
“Not being able to see my kids as much, that’s been weighing on me over the last 2 1/2 years,” he said. “It feels good to know that I’ll be able to come home every night.”
Cronin has overseen several major projects in Warrenton, from a transportation system plan to addressing nuisance properties. He has also guided numerous code amendments, including an expansion of the types and density of housing in the quickly growing city.
He helped craft a master plan for Chelsea Gardens, an area between U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 104 where the city hopes property owners and developers can create a cohesive, higher-density neighborhood of commercial and residential spaces.
“I really feel great about the work that we’ve done as a team out there, and just feels good to move on, too,” Cronin said.
