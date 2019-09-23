Cruise ship season will peak in Astoria this week with nearly 9,000 estimated passengers coming on five ships.
The Star Princess stopped in Astoria on Monday carrying an estimated 3,000 passengers. The Seven Seas Mariner, Coral Princess and Oceania Regatta will arrive Thursday carrying nearly 4,500 passengers. The Volendam, carrying an estimated 1,400 passengers, arrives Friday. The Star Princess is scheduled to stop in Astoria again this coming Monday.
The Seven Seas Mariner and Oceania Regatta will dock at the Port of Astoria’s Pier 1 on Thursday, while the Coral Princess, carrying more than 3,000 passengers, will anchor in the Columbia River and shuttle passengers to the 17th Street Dock.
Five more cruise ships are scheduled to finish the season in October, including the Oosterdam Oct. 1, the Norwegian Jewel on Oct. 9 and the Grand Princess on Oct. 15 and on Oct. 22.
