Cruise ship
Buy Now

Cruise ships like the Koningsdam dock at the Port of Astoria.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Port of Astoria is preparing for the first wave of the cruise ship season, with the first oceangoing vessel of the year set to arrive next week.

The Port’s schedule lists 18 cruise ships with reservations to dock in Astoria. The first ship — the Sapphire Princess, holding over 2,600 passengers — is planning to arrive on Monday.

Tags