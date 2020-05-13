A Culver man got four years and seven months in prison for a yearlong identity theft and fraud spree across seven Oregon counties that involved more than 100 victims.
Garrett Luke Pruitt Rexroad, 29, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Eugene. Judge Michael W. Mosman ordered him to pay $55,000 in restitution to some of the people, businesses and financial institutions he cheated.
Pruitt Rexroad pleaded guilty in October to one count each of access device fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of unauthorized access devices.
According to court records, Pruitt Rexroad’s spree began in April 2017, when he was arrested for using a stolen credit card to reserve several Portland hotel rooms. He was charged in Multnomah County Circuit Court and released from custody.
While on release, Pruitt Rexroad made more fraudulent transactions in Lane County and Redmond. He was arrested with stolen credit card information from three victims. He was charged in Lane County Circuit Court and again released from custody.
On Nov. 6, 2017, Pruitt Rexroad stole a vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit from Seaside to Astoria while high on methamphetamine and alprazolam. He drove over a spike strip, abandoned his car and ran off. When he was arrested, he had 50 credit cards in different names, lists of credit card numbers and an unloaded .22-caliber handgun. He was charged in Clatsop County Circuit Court and released from custody a third time.
Between Nov. 22, 2017 and Dec. 20, 2017, Pruitt Rexroad used fraudulent credit cards to purchase $1,600 in cigarettes from Plaid Pantry stores in the Portland area. On Dec. 6, 2017, he stole an ATM from a McMenamin’s hotel in Gearhart.
On Dec. 24, 2017, he was arrested in West Linn with a stolen truck. Police found he had materials and equipment for making fraudulent credit cards. He was charged in Clackamas County Circuit Court and released from custody a fourth time.
He continued the spree between March and May 2018, with criminal conduct in Washington, Umatilla and Hood River counties. He was arrested the final time May 25, 2018, when Hood River Police officers found him and three others removing tires from a stolen vehicle on the side of the road.
