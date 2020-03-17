The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert returned to Astoria on Sunday after spending nearly 70 days patrolling international waters off the coast of Mexico.
The crew countered the flow of illicit narcotics and migrant smuggling in the region. They also participated in the North American Maritime Security Initiative Pacific Exercise in and around Puerto Chiapas, Mexico.
The international exercise is an effort by forces of the United States, Canada and Mexico to improve coordination of counterdrug interdiction operations.
"I’m proud of the hard work that our crew put into our Eastern Pacific patrol," Cdr. Tyson Scofield, the commanding officer of the Alert, said in a statement. "I am especially proud of the professionalism that the crew showed during our joint exercises with the Canadian and Mexican navies ... Most importantly, our crew created personal and professional relationships with their North American peers which will help to counter the flow of illegal narcotics into all of our countries."
