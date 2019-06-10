PORTLAND — Cmdr. Alain Balmaceda of the Coast Guard cutter Steadfast handed command to Cmdr. Daniel Ursino at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Sunday.
Ursino reports to the Steadfast from Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma, California. As the facilities engineering department head, he managed shore facilities and infrastructure on an 837-acre installation where roughly one-third of the Coast Guard’s enlisted workforce receives training.
Balmaceda, who has more than 11 years of combined sea time on several cutters, will report to the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.
Under his command over the past two years, the Steadfast’s crew traveled more than 53,000 nautical miles on five patrols along the west coasts of North and South America. During those patrols, the Steadfast’s crews rescued seven mariners; caught 16 vessels and 52 narcotic smugglers; and seized more than 57,200 pounds of illicit drugs worth an estimated $1 billion.
The Steadfast is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Astoria. The ship focuses on homeland security, search and rescue, marine environmental response, recreational boating safety, port safety and security missions.
Bravo Zulu Commander. Bravo Zulu.
