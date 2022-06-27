After 55 days patrolling the eastern Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast has returned to Astoria.

The crew did search and rescues and performed counternarcotics operations off Central America. The Steadfast returned on June 18.

The Steadfast coordinated with Mexican law enforcement to intercept drug-smuggling vessels, seizing a total amount of cocaine worth more than $100 million, the Coast Guard said.

The crew also rescued two Mexican mariners who had been adrift more than three weeks, ultimately returning them to their county, the agency said.

This was Steadfast Cmdr. Craig Allen Jr.’s final patrol. He has served in the role since July 2020 and is slated to transfer command next month, the agency said.

