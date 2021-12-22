The state Department of Environmental Quality has fined Da Yang Seafood $105,000 for improperly discharging wastewater into the Columbia River.
The violations occurred 32 times between June 2018 and last June from the seafood processor’s facility at Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria, according to the state. When the wastewater was dumped, the state said, Da Yang failed to comply with the permitting limits for effluent.
“Pollutant effluent limits in the permit are set at levels necessary to protect human health and the environment,” Kieran O’Donnell, manager for the Department of Environmental Quality’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement, said in a letter to Da Yang. “By exceeding these levels, Da Yang created a risk that its effluent would harm water quality and aquatic life.”
According to Lauren Wirtis, a public affairs specialist for the Department of Environmental Quality, the violations were determined based on Da Yang’s self-reporting.
“The exceedance amount varied in each case, but the exceedances were significant,” Wirtis said in an email.
The highest exceedance of total suspended solids — a measure of floating particles — reached upward of 1,000 percent over the limit, Wirtis said.
Da Yang has faced several fines in the past for similar issues. In 2015, the company was fined more than $85,000 for improperly discharging wastewater into Youngs Bay over seven years. The seafood processor was also fined $54,600 in 2017 for discharging wastewater into the Columbia River.
Representatives from Da Yang could not immediately be reached for comment.