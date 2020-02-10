A sliding hillside has shut down the entrance road to Ecola State Park.
The park is closed until further notice, park officials announced Monday.
“We’re still evaluating the extent of the road damage and forming a plan for repairs,” Ben Cox, the park's manager, said in a statement. “The land may continue to slide, too, so we’re being cautious.”
The damage — due to a sliding hillside beneath the road — occurred over the weekend on a section of road that has been repaired before. Efforts to shore up the section failed.
The gravel surface is uneven and unsafe, according to park officials.
Rangers escorted all visitors out of the park Sunday afternoon, but the slide also disconnected the park’s main water line, shutting off running water in the park.
