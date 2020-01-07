The date has changed for a public informational meeting about 2020 select area fisheries.
The meeting is now scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Best Western in Astoria. It had been planned for Wednesday night.
The presenters will share run size expectations for spring Chinook and solicit public comment for the 2020 winter, spring and summer select area fishery planning process.
