Clatsop County recently mailed out a letter and questionnaire pertaining to the Resiliency Project, a multiphased plan to relocate essential county infrastructure out of the tsunami inundation zone and create alternate routes.
The deadline to complete the questionnaire is Thursday. For more information about the project, visit the county's website.
People can also sign up for email subscriptions to receive updates on the project.
