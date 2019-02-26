Clatsop County is still seeking applicants to serve on six newly-formed citizen advisory committees charged with updating the county’s community plans and comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan represents the long-term land use vision for the county and sets planning policies that guide county actions regarding land use, recreational amenities, transportation networks, farms and forests, natural resources and housing.
The project will be the first complete update of the comprehensive plan since its adoption in 1979.
Application forms are available on the county's website or from the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St. in Astoria.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday.
