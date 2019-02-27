Mark Cox hopes to decide by early May whether the data center and technology incubator he’s proposed at the North Coast Business Park in Warrenton is feasible.
Clatsop County last year approved a $1.2 million sale of 67 acres to Cox’s company, Agile Design, which hopes to develop the project on 19th Street across from Costco.
Cox has pitched the project as bringing a new, transformative industry to the region, including up to 76 local jobs with an average wage of $75,000.
Data centers have been rapidly expanding in the Pacific Northwest because of an abundance of cheap water and power. Cox’s site is also part of the Clatsop Enterprise Zone providing three- to five-year property tax breaks on new projects.
But Cox has yet to close on the property, seeking multiple extensions of his due diligence period while he tries to get the project approved. His current review period lasts until early May, by which point Cox said he hopes to determine whether he can build what he envisions.
Cox met last week with representatives from Warrenton, Clatsop County, several state agencies and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, trying to better understand his development plan and what it needs to move forward. In a news release about the meeting, Cox said he gained clarity about the permitting requirements he faces.
Monica Steele, the interim county manager, said that for the permitting process, the Army Corps and the state need a detailed master plan of what Cox wants to do at the site. “They don’t approve filling wetlands on speculative development,” she said.
Agile Design will create a master plan that conforms to the agencies’ requirements once it is done with due diligence, Cox said.
In addition to wetlands, he is exploring issues around infrastructure for the data center, which would require significant power, water and access to fiber-optic cable. Cox has previously pointed out the business park’s proximity to undersea fiber-optic cable landings on the West Coast as an attractive attribute for a data center.
The initial stage of the project is estimated to cost $200 million. Cox is funded by investors based on milestones, including the sale of the property. He has mentioned wanting to break ground on the first phase this year, but said that timeline is fluid.
“The concept of breaking ground is very dependent on the ability to receive those permits,” he said. “The permits come after you submit the applications, which come after you complete due diligence and close on the property.”
Shortly after approving the land sale to Cox, the county approved another $1.2 million sale of 62 acres nearby in the business park to Zion Funding Inc., a company that plans to develop technology-related office space, an incubator and research facilities. Zion has also secured an extension of its due diligence period, which now ends in April, Steele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.