A dedication for the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park will take place on Friday morning prior to the start of the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival.

Entertainment by the Nordic Viking Scandia Dancers will begin at 10 a.m. The dedication will begin at 10:30 a.m. Seating will be available on the street between the park and Astoria Riverwalk. 

The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival will begin at 2 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds and runs until Sunday afternoon. 

