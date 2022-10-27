A Delaware man was arraigned last week in Clatsop County Circuit Court on a felony charge of public indecency.
He had been sentenced two weeks earlier for a similar crime.
In September, Jeremiah Whitmore Tolley Jr., 26, arrived in Astoria aboard a cruise ship, where he had been working as a server. While in town, he went to Annie’s Saloon, an Astoria strip club, where he was caught masturbating. He was soon arrested.
He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of public indecency and was convicted on Oct. 6.
At his sentencing, Judge Dawn McIntosh expressed misgivings about letting him out.
Tolley has convictions for sexual battery out of Virginia, where he had been grabbing and groping women on trails, according to news coverage. In Maryland, he has an active warrant for indecent exposure; a sentence there is pending.
“I can tell you this, gentleman, I have some concerns when I hear a history like that,” McIntosh told Tolley’s attorney, James von Boeckmann, and prosecutor Paul Charas.
McIntosh sentenced Tolley to 18 months of supervised probation.
On Oct. 11, a woman reported a man following her along the Astoria Riverwalk from Safeway at 32nd Street to 39th Street. She told police he fell to the ground with his pants off and started masturbating.
When officers arrived, Tolley gave chase and was arrested around 37th Street, police said.
Because he had already been convicted of public indecency, Tolley was charged this time with a felony.
