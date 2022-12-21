Astoria's mayor and two city councilors highlighted successes and challenges in their parting statements during their final meeting Monday night.
Mayor Bruce Jones, City Councilor Joan Herman and City Councilor Roger Rocka opted not to run for reelection in November. Jones represented Ward 4 in Uppertown for two years before being elected mayor in 2018. Herman and Rocka were elected in 2018.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who ran for mayor uncontested, will replace Jones in January. Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage, will represent Herman's downtown Ward 3, and Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, will replace Rocka in Uniontown's Ward 1.
The outgoing city councilors pointed to accomplishments, including the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic; the adoption of housing code amendments designed to remove barriers to new housing construction; the partnership with the Port of Astoria to complete a waterfront master plan; the overwhelming approval of an $8 million bond measure to improve the Astoria Library; and adding WCT Marine and Construction at Tongue Point to the Clatsop Enterprise Zone.
The councilors also praised city leadership and staff and thanked fellow councilors for their professionalism and civility during sometimes contentious debates.
"I want to thank the citizens of Astoria for trusting me with their votes four years ago in November," Jones said. "It's been a great honor, indeed, for me to be able to serve as mayor of this great town. This town that so many people want to visit, that so many people want to try to find a way to live here, and they worked for years to be able to live here. A town that just consistently punches above its weight class in everything that it does. I'll treasure the memories of what we all accomplished together for a long time."
Herman thanked the leaders of city departments, former City Manager Brett Estes and former City Manager Paul Benoit, who served in the interim after Estes stepped down in July.
"I have to say that serving on the City Council has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life," she said. "The experiences have been at times very humbling and challenging, but ultimately, extremely rewarding. And I would not trade it for anything in the world."
Rocka echoed Herman's comments.
"It's been a joy," he said. "You would think we all did agree with each other because we do get along well. We like each other. We respect each other. We don't always agree. And maybe in some small way, we're an example for the way other people who are in public office to behave in this country."
Rocka said he would have liked to make more progress in addressing the housing shortage at all levels, mental health issues and homelessness.
"A lot of these are problems larger than our own city, but it will be incumbent on our new council to do what work they can on that," he said.
City Councilor Tom Hilton thanked the three councilors for their dedicated service.
"I definitely thank them for providing me with leadership when I stepped in, and realize the last two years, it was quite challenging for all of us to lead this community," he said.
City Councilor Tom Brownson said he would miss serving with the outgoing councilors, and would like to see future city councilors pursue more than one term.
"This has been, as everybody pointed out, a really challenging four years," he said. "And we've had to take each other on, we've had to take the public on, and we've worked really hard to try and get things right."
Benoit, who ended his role as interim city manager in November, thanked and praised the City Council.
"The respect that you show for each other, the support that you show for staff, and your focus on just what's best for Astoria was phenomenal," he said.